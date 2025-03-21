Aamir Khan On Arguments Over Logic In <i>Lagaan</i>: "I Had Big Fights With Ashutosh"

Lagaan by Ashutosh Gowariker remains a landmark film in Indian cinema to date. The film that had released in 2001, also holds the title of being the last Indian film that had secured a coveted nomination at the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

Lagaan is also one of Aamir Khan's most celebrated films. However, the actor has recently revealed how he had a lot of arguments and fights over the logic in Lagaan, with director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Aamir couldn't find logic in how his character Bhuvan had a clean-shaven look in a plot that revolved around the scarcity of water.

Aamir told Just Too Filmy, "I had big fights with Ashutosh. I told him that the entire premise of the movie is that there is no water. How is it possible that he's shaving every day? His fellow villagers would have beaten him up."

To which Ashutosh responded, "I want you to look good. I like how you're looking, and that's how you'll look in the film. I don't want to get into the logic of it."

Aamir finally gave up and gave in to Ashutosh Gowariker's vision, "Finally, I gave in, but I was very upset. I found a way around it. I would shave at night and show up to set with a shadow. On the days when I forgot to shave at night, I'd get very annoyed with myself. But perhaps this was all in my mind, I don't know if the audience even noticed it."

The film did miss out on winning an Oscar, however, won over the audience with some incredible performances and a strong storyline.