Aamir Khan Meets President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Aamir Khan has come to Delhi to attend a special screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par for the Olympic champions. The superstar also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What's Happening

The official X handle of the President Of India shared a picture on Tuesday.

The picture features Aamir Khan and President Droupadi Murmu.

They are seen smiling into the cameras.

The caption read, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres on June 20, has been garnering positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film stars 10 neurodivergent actors named Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain. His elder sister and actor Nikhat Hegde will also feature in the film.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan has met President Droupadi Murmu during his Delhi visit recently. He has come to attend a special screening of the film, arranged for the Olympic champions.