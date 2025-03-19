Aamir Khan Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt After Confirming Relationship. Watch

Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt have made their first ever public appearance on Tuesday after confirming their relationship. On the eve of Aamir Khan's 60th birthday, the Lagaan actor introduced Bengaluru-based Gauri to the media.

On Tuesday, the couple were seen exiting the Excel office in Mumbai. In the viral video, after stepping out of the building, Aamir Khan can be seen greeting the paparazzi. He patiently waits for Gauri to step out. As soon as she comes out, Aamir Khan escorts her to the car. Gauri, seemingly, avoids the lensmen and quickly gets into the car.

Take a look:

At her meet with the media on March 13, Gauri opened up about what she was looking for in her partner and why she chose Aamir: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

Aamir has known Gauri for 25 years though they were not in touch throughout. Only two years ago, the new couple in the town re-connected and fell in love. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," Aamir shared.

Aamir added, "I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn't used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind."

Gauri, who doesn't have a strong connection with the industry, hasn't watched Aamir's most of films.

Aamir explained, "She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too."

As per LinkedIn profile, Gauri is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She's a mother of a six-year-old child.