A 'Picture-Perfect' Moment From Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Wedding

Want to see a "picture-perfect" moment from superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's wedding? Check out the Astitva actress' latest Instagram entry. On Tuesday, Namrata Shirodkar posted a photo from her wedding album and stole the show on the Internet. The photo features the couple posing with their parents, respectively, after their wedding. Namrata's post also featured a photo from what appears to be her parents' wedding. However, she didn't write much about the second picture in her post. In her wedding pic, Namrata looks gorgeous in a white silk saree, while Mahesh Babu complemented her in a white silk dhoti-kurta.

"Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle...Marriages.. made in heaven! #MemoryTherapy #Throwback #FamilyTree,' Namrata captioned the picture collage.

Take a look:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

We often get glimpses of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's fairytale love story on their respective social media profiles. In September, Namrata posted a loved up picture of herself and the actor and wrote: "The more I think the more I'm convinced the root cause of our being, is governed by love. Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives... kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love."

On Mahesh Babu's birthday this year, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "True love is how I experience it with you. Happy Birthday MB. I love you, now and always."

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.