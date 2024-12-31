Sussanne Khan Is Vacationing In Dubai With Boyfriend Arslan Goni And Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan share a strong bond. The two, who were officially divorced in 2014 after being married for 14 years, continue to co-parent their sons — Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Currently, they are on a fun-filled vacation in Dubai. Travel goals, did we hear?

The opening frame features Sussane Khan with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, and actress Nargis Fakhri and her rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig. Hrithik Roshan was also seen in one of the now-disappeared Instagram Stories shared by Tony Beig, reported Hindustan Times.

Next, we get a glimpse of Sussane Khan's brother, Zayed Khan sharing the frame with his sons — Aariz and Zidaan — and Hridhaan Roshan. The note attached to the post read, “Boys on boat.” The picture was clicked from their time on the yacht.

Zayed Khan also shared a video from their Dubai vacation. The clip was recorded before they stepped into the yacht. Sharing the clip, Zayed wrote, “What a fun day with the people I love the most. Dubai has got it all it's like one big Disney world for children and adults alike.”

Zayed Khan shared a video of himself diving into the water with a caption that read, “Dive baby Dive. Slightly overshot. But not bad Zayed Khan!" In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan said, “Kyaaa baaat hai (Wonderful)," followed by clapping emojis.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in The Roshans, a “documentary series that chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.” Sharing the happy update, the actor wrote, “Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix.”

Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the line-up.