A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Dil Bechara Director Writes: 'Aab Toh Kabhi Phone Bhi Nahi Ayega Tera'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and colleague Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the actor in Dil Bechara, grieved the late actor in a post on Tuesday, which marks exactly one month since Sushant died. Sharing a bunch of fond memories from the sets of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra dedicated this emotional note to Sushant: "Ek mahina ho gaya hai aaj, aab toh kabhi phone bhi nahi ayega tera (It's been a month. Now, your phone calls will not come anymore." Upcoming film Dil Bechara is Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and will remain Sushant's last film. The director had earlier said that Sushant made a promise to him and kept it - "He had promised me that he would be in my first film." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The police, who are carrying out an investigation, say he died by suicide. Sushant was 34. Mukesh Chhabra was one of the handful celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for his sprightly and jovial persona, is often remembered in fond memories by his Dil Bechara co-stars. Over the weekend, actress Swastika Mukherjee, who also stars in Mukesh Chhabra's film, shared a throwback video of dancing with Sushant. In her post, Swastika said her days of knowing Sushant will always be special:

Sanjana Sanghi, who plays Sushant's love interest in Dil Bechara, often pours her heart out on Instagram talking about her late co-star.

Dil Bechara is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Out Stars and will always remain special for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput as it marks his last project. The trailer of the film released earlier went crazy viral, garnering emotional responses from the actor's fans. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.