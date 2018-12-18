A Film Delegation Met PM Narendra Modi. Karan Johar Describes It With This Tweet

PM Narendra Modi with filmmaker Karan Johar (Image courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights -It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter," wrote KJo He gave our entertainment representatives a patient hear," he added Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were also part of the delegation

Karan Johar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a delegation representing the Indian film and entertainment industry on Tuesday. After the meeting, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself with PM Modi on social media and wrote that he was "enlightened" to hear the Prime Minister share his views on cinema and its "strength". "It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi share his views on our Industry's soft power status and the strength of our cinema...He gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing....thank you Sir," Karan Johar wrote.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and Producers Guild of India President Siddharth Roy Kapur were a part of the delegation that met PM Modi today, according to reports.

It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter @narendramodi share his views on our Industry's soft power status and the strength of our cinema...he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing....thank you Sir!! pic.twitter.com/BIl8ubQwYa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 18, 2018

Speaking to IANS, Siddharth Roy Kapur said: "The main agenda to discuss with PM Narendra Modi was what the entertainment industry in India can contribute as a soft power of the nation around the world and how it would be wonderful if the government could encourage this industry in very tangible ways to be able to grow and thrive."

"PM was very open and forthcoming. He did say he believed that this was the case. So, we are very hopeful about this," Siddharth Roy Kapur added.

On the work front, Karan Johar announced his next directorial project Takht earlier this year, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

(With inputs from IANS)