96 Teaser: Trisha Krishnan And Vijay Sethupathi's Tale Of Love And Emotions

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in 96 (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser for Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's forthcoming Telugu film 96 is every bit lovely and you will feel like watching it again and again. Without a single dialogue, Trisha and Vijay keep the audience hooked with their emotions and love story. 96 teaser dropped by on social media on Thursday. Vijay, who plays a photographer, meets Trisha, who tranforms his life completely and makes him a confident person. Vijay gets a makeover for Trisha but is a bit shy to show her. Their sweet chemistry is one of the main highlights of the teaser. They begin to fall in love but something happens and the story takes a U-turn. 96 teaser will leave you with some unanswered questions, making the wait for the film difficult.



Watch Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's 96 teaser here.







(Doesn't it look so good?).



Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi are sharing screen space for the first time in 93. Vijay Sethupathi has different looks in the film. Trisha looks beautiful in the simple look and expresses firmly through her eyes.



