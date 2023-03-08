Holi 2023: 5 Classic Bollywood Scenes, From Sholay To Ram Leela

Hema Malini and Dharmendra in as till from movie Sholay(courtesy: filmigaane)

Holi is one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals in India. Bollywood has captured the essence of Holi in many of its movies, creating iconic scenes that have become synonymous with the festival. Most of these scenes showcase the joy, love, and camaraderie that Holi brings, with the added drama and spectacle of Bollywood-style storytelling. From classic movies like Sholay to modern-day flicks like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Holi scenes in several movies have become an integral part of Bollywood's cultural legacy. Let us take a look at 5 iconic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that have stood the test of time.

1. Sholay

Gabbar Singh from Sholay is one of the most popular characters in the history of Indian cinema. Needless to say, all his dialogues have gone on to become iconic lines that have stood the test of time. One such line has a Holi connection too. After all who can forget Amjad Khan bellowing: “Holi kab hai? Kab hai Holi?” before the scene cuts to Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain. What follows is one of the most popular Holi songs in Indian cinema that ends on a rather tragic note. At the end of the song, Gabbar and his men lay siege to the village. While Jai and Veeru manage to chase Gabbar and his goons off, it is in this scene – right before the intermission – that the audience is introduced to Thakur and Radha's tragic past.



2. Damini

Damini is one of Bollywood's most popular films to be led by a female protagonist on a quest for justice. In this film, Holi turns into the backdrop for a heinous crime – the rape of a domestic worker by Damini's brother-in-law and friends. The rape and subsequent death of the victim push the narrative forward.

3. Darr

Darr, like Damini, explores how the fun and frivolous nature of Holi festivities can serve as a backdrop for dangerous activities, particularly aimed at women. In Darr, Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul) who plays a stalker is seen disguising himself as a musician at Kiran's (Juhi Chawla) house and forcibly grabbing her hand and colouring her face.

4. Mohabbatein

Two of India's biggest stars – Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – came face to face in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. One of the most memorable scenes of the two characters -- who have a shared history and opposite ideologies -- is set against the backdrop of Holi. In the scene, Raj (SRK) is attempting to convince the school's principal Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) to allow students to play Holi. In order to do so, he broaches the subject by applying vermillion on Narayan Shankar's forehead. The otherwise stoic man relents and we see a ray of change in Gurukul.

5. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for two things – epic romances and grand Indian celebrations. In Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, the director's two strengths meet and we get the electrifying “love at first sight” scene between Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone). The characters flirt with their eyes along with a healthy dose of colours and dance at a Holi celebration. This meet-cute scene is also the prelude to the haunting romantic track Lahu Muh Lag Gaya.

