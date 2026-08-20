40 Years Ago, 'Dharmendra Lite' Fought Hitler's Son In Pakistani 'Mother India'

What if Adolf Hitler had survived World War II, escaped Germany and secretly started a new life in Pakistan? That bizarre premise forms the basis of Hitlar, a 1986 Pakistani Punjabi-language film directed by Idrees Khan.

Starring Punjabi cinema icons Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi, the film takes considerable liberties with history, imagining an alternate world in which Hitler escapes to Pakistan, marries a local woman and has a son who eventually becomes a feared gangster.

Hitler Escapes To Pakistan In This Alternate History

The film begins with the premise that Hitler did not die in his Berlin bunker in 1945. Instead, he manages to escape Germany before the Allies close in and eventually makes his way to Pakistan.

He changes his appearance and name to Hitlar before settling in a Punjabi village. The story claims that he lived there anonymously, married a local woman and had a son.

That's not all. The film also introduces another major twist to history: it claims that Germany, rather than the United States, dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The story provides little explanation for this version of events.

Meet Hitler's Son, The Villain Of The Film

Hitlar's son grows up to become a violent gangster who terrorises villages and murders businessmen for money. Mustafa Qureshi plays the character and becomes the primary antagonist facing Sultan Rahi's character.

The character is obsessed with his father's legacy and refers to 'Hitlar' as "Master". He even takes inspiration from a poster of his deceased father.

His appearance is equally unconventional, with elaborate costumes, hairstyles and a tight curly wig becoming part of his look.

Men In Bear Suits

Among the film's many unusual elements is a group of assassins dressed in bear costumes.

Sultan Rahi's character finds himself under attack from the bear-suited men but is eventually rescued by Rustam Khan, a mysterious dacoit chief. Rustam later emerges as an important figure in Sultan's life.

The story eventually reveals that Rustam Khan is Sultan's long-lost father, although Sultan does not discover his identity immediately.

How Sultan Rahi's Character Takes On Hitlar

Sultan's character witnesses Hitlar's men murdering an industrialist. The incident pushes him to stand up against the criminal empire terrorising the villagers.

With Rustam Khan also challenging Hitlar, the conflict eventually builds towards a confrontation between two of Punjabi cinema's biggest stars and Mustafa Qureshi's eccentric villain.

The film also uses a backstory to explain Hitlar's descent into violence. As a child, he witnesses members of the local mafia brutally killing a family member. The trauma supposedly pushes him towards a life dedicated to revenge and his own version of justice.

Mustafa Qureshi Steals The Show

While Sultan Rahi remains central to the film, Mustafa Qureshi's performance is one of its biggest attractions. His dialogue delivery, screen presence and flamboyant appearance make Hitlar a particularly memorable villain.

The pairing of Rahi and Qureshi was already iconic in Punjabi cinema, having previously worked together in several films, including the hugely influential Maula Jatt.

The film also features Anjuman, while Bahar Begum plays a prominent role. Firdous appears as Hitler's mother and the woman he marries after escaping to Punjab.