<i>120 Bahadur</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar's Film Off To A Slow Start

120 Bahadur hit theatres on November 21 and arrived as one of the most anticipated military releases of the year.

What's Happening

The film features Farhan Akhtar in the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the Param Vir Chakra awardee, marking his return to cinema.

The movie opened on a modest note at the box office.

Per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.35 crore on day one.

Overall occupancy stood at 8.58 per cent.

Night shows drew the most viewers at 14.70 per cent, followed by evening shows at 8.53 per cent.

Afternoon shows recorded 6.58 per cent occupancy, while morning screenings saw around 4.52 per cent.

Background

The storyline follows Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought at Rezang La on November 18, 1962. The movie was filmed across Ladakh, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

In a first-of-its-kind event, the film will be screened at the Rezang La War Memorial Auditorium in Chushul, Ladakh, at an altitude of 16,452 feet - the highest film screening to date.

"We are going to show the film at the Rezang La memorial auditorium in Chushul village, which is next to the mountain pass where the war was fought," said Sushil Chaudhary, founder-CEO of PictureTime, which is organising the screening.

The special show on November 22 will be attended by soldiers and locals from the region.