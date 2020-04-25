10 Kid-Friendly Movies On Disney+Hotstar For A Magical Trip To Adventureland

Frozen 2 is an all time kids' favourite! (courtesy disneyfrozen)

Disney's recent collaboration with Hotstar has opened the doors to new and exciting content on Disney+ Hotstar, including lots of kids' movies to keep the little ones entertained during the lockdown. These animation movies are available in, Tamil and Telugu for Disney+ Hotstar VIP users and additionally, in English for Disney+ Hotstar Premium users. The kids-safe mode enables the young ones to access age-appropriate content, which even the parents can enjoy. Because, TBH, Disney delights such as Wall-E, Frozen 2, The Lion King and Cars and many, many more resonate with viewers of all sizes and ages! Here's a list of the 10 best must-watch kids' movies that even you can join enjoy with a tub of ice-cream.

Wall-E

WALL-E is a rather unconventional tale of romance as the titular rusty robot falls in love with a much upgraded search robot named Eve. Together, they set out to change the fate of earth, which in their time is covered with waste. Love always finds a way!

Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet

Ralph, the titular video game "baddie", unintentionally damages his best friend, a "glitch" named Vanellope's game Sugar Rush and then navigates the obscure world of the Internet to help save it. It's an arcade full of adventures with Ralph and Vanellope.

Up

Balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen Carl, an old widower, takes off for an adventure on his flying house in search of Paradise Falls, a magical destination that his wife had on her to-do list. But what he doesn't realise is that he has a pint-sized companion on board, an aspiring boy scout named Russell. Together, they cook up a storm in the sky!

Cars

Kids who have a thing for cars and speed, this is just the movie to watch. A celebrity race car named Lightning McQueen somehow lands in forgotten town Radiator Springs, where no one recognises his star-status. A very arrogant Lightning McQueen eventually finds his best friend in a rusty old car and even falls in love! He even puts Radiator Springs back on the map.

The Lion King

The Lion King on one hand portrays the adorable bond between King Mufasa and his cub Simba while on the other, it shows Simba's uncle Scar's treacherous ways to gain the throne in Pride Rock. After accidentally leading to Mufasa's tragic death, Simba flees Pride Rock, only to return years later to reclaim the throne. This time, he has meerkat Timon and warthog Pumba as his allies.

Frozen 2

Frozen 2 is the second part of the musical. Snow Queen Elsa has the magical power to create ice and snow and is spending happy days with her sister Anna and her friends in Arendelle till she stars questioning "Why me?". Following a mysterious voice that calls out to her, Elsa embarks on a journey in search of the truth in the unchartered world of enchanted forests and dark seas, much, much beyond the realm of her kingdom.

Disney Micky Mouse Clubhouse

Want in on Mickey's clubhouse with his Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto? Help your cartoon friends with learning shapes and numbers while solving puzzles and little math problems. Homework and fun all in this together!

Disney Minnie's Bow Toons

This is just the perfect treat for pint-sized Minnie Mouse fans. In this series of shorts, Minnie Mouse gets into the bow business and starts her very own Bow-tique along with her friend Daisy. This Minnie Mouse series is the cutest cartoon ever!

Mickey Mouse Roadset Racers

Mickey Mouse, who is the leader of a racing team call Sensational Six, takes his fellow driving on exciting race-tracks around the world. Mickey Mouse also makes his way to some speedy adventures back in his hometown! The perfect Mickey Mouse show to watch for junior Disney fans.

Pluto Mail Dog

Pluto Mail Dog is a Disney Classic Collection of short episodes. Disney's favourite cartoon dog Pluto unexpectedly finds himself in charge of delivering a huge sack of mail to a remote arctic outpost. Pluto has a sled full of adventures, disrupted and helped by a playful rabbit on the way.

Chef Donald

Chef Donald is one more priceless series of short cartoons from Disney Classic Collection. Donald Duck, as one of his may ideas, tries to become a chef along with hosting a radio show. But things don't go as expected when he ends up using rubber cement to make waffles!

Summer vacations came early this year and these shows are sure to keep junior fans of Disney occupied when homework is over!