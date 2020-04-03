10 Must Watch Movies And TV Shows On Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Grab The Popcorn

Sonam Kapoor watching The Mangalorian (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Disney+ and Hotstar's new collaboration have resulted in a slew of impressive new shows on Disney+ Hotstar, starting today. From superhero movies to animated films and kid's TV shows to documentaries, and of course Bollywood releases, Disney+ Hotstar is a hub of must watch shows and features. Those with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription will have access to Hotstar Specials and international Disney+ Originals. If you can't wrap your head around so much content, we have a list of 10 must-watch films and TV shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Go ahead, binge on. You can thank us later. Meanwhile, stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended the virtual red carpet premier of Disney+ Hotstar last night - from their respective homes, of course. Sonam was watching The Mandalorian and we'll start with that too.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is the first live action series in the widely popular Star Wars fraternity and hence, it no points for guessing that the theme is intergalactic adventures. The Mangalorian is set some 25 years ahead of the happenings of The Force Awakens and five years after Return Of The Jedi. The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau for Disney+ and tracks the titular Mandalorian - bounty hunter Din Djarin's escapades outside the New Republic.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Well, as the name suggests, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a series based on the High School Musical film series. 13 years after High School Musical was filmed at East High, a bunch of theatre enthusiast students create a stage musical based on High School Musical for their school production. The series, also set in East High, was created by Tim Federle for Disney+.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

"The show is a little off the beaten track and it may be unexpected and surprising," Jeff Goldblum described his documentary web-series in the trailer. The show, originally released on Disney+ last year, was renewed for a second season in 2020. Jeff Goldblum explores a world full of everyday things ranging from sneakers and ice-creams to tattoos and cosmetics by interacting with experts and influencers.

Lady And The Tramp

Lady And The Tramp is the live action adaptation of the 1955 Disney animated classic of the same name based Ward Greene's story Happy Dan, The Cynical Dog that came out in the Cosmopolitan magazine. It's the tale of a heart-warming friendship between a spoilt American Cocker Spaniel named Lady and an adorable stray Tramp, who embark on an unexpected adventure and realise the value of home as they bond.

Togo

Togo is an emotional, exhilarating and adventure-filled story of a sled dog named Togo and his master played by Willem Dafoe, who risk their lives to deliver a diphtheria antitoxin serum to across the dangerous terrain of the Alaskan tundra. Set in the winter of 1925, the two protagonists of Togo cover a distance of 700 kms in treacherous snow to save an Alaskan town named Nome from an epidemic.

Encore

Encore is a one of its kind reality TV show with executive producer Kristen Bell hosting the show. Encores tracks down former high school classmates across the US, who staged a musical as their school production, only to recreate the same years later.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings are all about happily ever afters! The show takes the viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of real-life couples who have Disney-themed weddings at Disney destinations across the world including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Lines and Aulani in Hawaii.

The Imagineering Story

The Imagineering Story is a documentary that gives a tour of what goes into creating the magical world of Disney theme parks across the world. It features a detailed exploration of the history and the evolution of various Disney attractions. The series is narrated by actress Angela Bassett.

Diary Of A Future President

Diary Of A Future President is an endearing story of a 12-year-old Cuban American girl named Elena from the pages of her most trusted diary. Elena's stories are read out as voice-overs as she goes to middle school and aspires to be a future president of the United States. Gina Rodriguez , who is the executive producer of the show, stars as the older version of Elena, who in the future participates in presidential campaigns.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure is an adorable comedy, tracking the misadventures of 11-year-old Timmy, whose partner in crime is a huge imaginary polar bear. Timmy is the boss of a personal detective agency named Total Failure Inc., which appears to "solve" cases across Portland, Oregon.

Stay at home and binge watch!