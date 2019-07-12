Education Playlist Without Autoplay Feature On YouTube Soon

YouTube will soon launch an education playlist without autoplay feature

YouTube users will soon have a dedicated playlist devoted specifically to educational topics. The Google-owned content sharing app will launch a new feature, Learning Playlists, targeting teenagers. The new playlist feature will have landing pages for educational videos on topics like math, science, music and language. These pages will also be free from algorithmic recommendations.

The recommendations-free Playlists would have organisational features, that is chapters planned around key concepts. The videos would be ordered from beginner level to advanced levels to help viewers' focus on their lessons without distractions and learn in a systematic way.

The videos will also be free of the auto-play feature, reducing chance of a user falling asleep during a lesson on Chemistry and waking up to a video on flat earth and other conspiracy theories.

YouTube's insistence on removing the auto-play feature shows that the platform is not ready to take any chances when it comes to educational content.

In October 2018, YouTube had announced that it was investing $20 million to fund resources for educational creators and organisations through a Learning Fund initiative.

The platform plans to enlist trusted partners like Khan Academy and TED-Ed in the beginning. As of now, YouTube has not confirmed any date on which it intends to roll out the playlist on the platform.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.