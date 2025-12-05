CBSE Reforms 2025: How These Key Changes Aim To Redefine Student Learning

Year Ender Education Stories 2025: As 2025 comes to a close, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced several major reforms that will redefine school education in India. From introducing two board exams annually for Class 10 students to boosting competency-based questions, these changes aim to reduce student stress, improve conceptual learning, and prepare students for future academic and professional challenges. Here's a detailed look at CBSE's key decisions and what they mean for students in 2026.



Two Board Exams Annually for Class 10 Students (From 2026)



Starting 2026 academic session, Class 10 students will have the opportunity to appear in two board exams each year. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, intending to reduce exam pressure and provide a second chance to improve scores.



Key Details:

All Class 10 students must appear for the first board exam (main exam), which will be held in mid-February as usual.

Students who pass the main exam will have the option to appear in the second exam in May to improve their scores in up to three subjects - Science, Maths, Social Science, or Languages.

If a student misses exams in three or more subjects, they will not be eligible for the second exam and will need to repeat the year.

Students who get a compartment result in the first exam can appear in the second one under the Compartment Category.

Special Provisions:

Students participating in sports competitions during exam dates can appear in affected subjects during the second exam.

Winter-bound schools can choose either exam session for their students.

All benefits for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) apply to both exams.

Syllabus and Marking Scheme:

Both exams will cover the full syllabus.

Exam format and marking scheme remain unchanged.

Result Timeline:

First exam results in April; second exam results in June.

Results from the first exam can be used for provisional admission to Class 11, while final marksheets and merit certificates will be issued after the second exam.

Competency-Based Questions And Updated Exam Structure



CBSE is reshaping its assessment framework to focus on skills and understanding rather than rote memorisation. From 2026:

50% of questions in board exams will be competency-based, including MCQs, case studies, source-based questions, data interpretation, and situational problems.

20% will be select-response MCQs.

30% will be constructed-response questions with short and long answers.

These reforms aim to strengthen problem-solving skills and analytical thinking, making students more prepared for higher education and real-world challenges.



Attendance Rules: Why Taking Leaves Will Be Tougher



CBSE has reiterated the 75% attendance requirement for Classes 10 and 12 to ensure regular participation in academic activities.



Key Guidelines:

Students must maintain 75% attendance to be eligible for board exams.

Relaxation of up to 25% is allowed only for medical emergencies with proper documentation.

Responsibilities of Schools, Students, and Parents:

Schools must inform students and parents about attendance rules and consequences of non-compliance.

Leave applications must be submitted with valid reasons and supporting documents. Unauthorized absences may render students ineligible for exams.

CBSE may conduct surprise inspections to verify attendance. Violations can lead to strict actions, including disqualification of students or cancellation of school affiliation.

Other Key Reforms And Initiatives

Internal Assessment Weightage Increased: 40% of overall marks will now come from internal assessments.

Syllabus Rationalisation: Streamlined syllabus to focus on core competencies.

Practical Exams SOPs: Strict deadlines and structured guidelines for practicals.

Integration of AI/Computational Thinking (CT): Schools will begin introducing future-ready skills as part of the curriculum.

Post-Result Transparency: Students will have access to answer sheets for verification before finalisation of marks.

What These Changes Mean For Students



CBSE's 2025 reforms aim to create a balanced education ecosystem that reduces stress while fostering skills needed for personal and professional growth. The shift from rote memorisation to conceptual understanding, coupled with competency-based assessments, marks a significant step toward future-ready learning in India.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 will begin on February 17. Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers are scheduled for the first day. For Class 12, the first exams will be Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and Shorthand (Hindi and English). Class 10 exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9.