Most Important NCERT Changes Students Must Know Before 2026

Year Ender Education Stories 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a wide range of curriculum updates ahead of the 2026 academic cycle. These changes, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, include new textbooks, revised chapters, vocational integration, fresh modules, and training programmes for teachers. The transition aims to reduce rote learning and promote competency-based education across school levels.

Major Revisions In History Curriculum

NCERT has revised substantial portions of the history curriculum. Several chapters connected to the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal era have been removed or restructured, with a stronger emphasis now placed on India's ancient history, contributions of tribal communities, and the work of Indian scientists.

The Class 8 social science textbook, Exploring Society, India and Beyond, has been released as part of this shift. Developed under the NCF-SE 2023, the book integrates geography, history, economic life, and governance to help students develop a broad, multidisciplinary understanding of events from the 13th to mid-19th century.

To ensure clarity and prevent bias, the textbook includes a section titled "A note on history's darker period", summarising sensitive themes and guiding students on how to interpret historical content.

Vocational Education From Class 6

In line with the NEP's focus on skill-based learning, vocational subjects have been introduced from Class 6 onwards. The NCERT aims to make foundational vocational exposure a core part of middle-stage learning.

Special Modules On Operation Sindoor

NCERT has added two new modules on Operation Sindoor for Classes 3 to 12. The material presents the mission as both a military operation and a national commitment to safeguarding peace, while honouring the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The module states that although Pakistan denied any role in the incident, the attack was carried out on "direct orders" of Pakistan's military and political leadership. These modules serve as supplementary learning resources and were introduced more than three months after the operation.

New Swadeshi Module Added

NCERT has launched a dedicated module on "Swadeshi" for middle and secondary stages to promote the idea of self-reliance among students. It draws on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message encouraging citizens to support India-made products under the Vocal for Local initiative.

The module highlights the prime minister's view that self-reliance is closely tied to national capability, and that a decline in self-reliance weakens overall progress.

Bridge Programmes For Key Grades

To smoothen academic transitions, bridge courses for Classes 1, 3, 5, 6, and 8 have been rolled out. These programmes are based on NEP 2020, NCF-FS 2022, and NCF-SE 2023.

Online Diploma In Teaching Of Science

NCERT has opened enrolments for its fully online Diploma in Teaching of Science for middle-stage educators.

The course, priced at Rs. 2,000, offers multimedia-based modules and is designed for pre-service and in-service teachers handling Classes 6-8. It provides conceptual depth but does not count as a qualification for recruitment or exemption. Enrolment can be completed at www.ncertx.in, and applicants must use the same email ID throughout the process.

New Textbooks Rolled Out For 2025-26

NCERT has introduced updated textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 for the 2025-26 session. These come after the rollout of new books for Classes 1, 2, 3, and 6 in 2024-25. The textbooks include revised content in Maths, Science, Languages, Social Sciences, Arts, Physical Education, and Vocational Education.

Name of the new books include:

Class 5: Veena (Hindi), Santoor (English), Sitar (Urdu)

Class 8: Poorvi (English), Malhar (Hindi), Exploring Society (Social Science), Curiosity (Science), Kriti (Art Education), Kaushal Bodh (Vocational Education), Khayal (Urdu)

Books for Classes 9-12 are expected to be introduced by 2026-27, completing the nationwide shift to the NEP-aligned framework.

With multiple changes underway-from revised history chapters to new subjects and modules-the upcoming two academic years are set to be a decisive transition period for students, teachers, and schools across the country.