Yoga In School Curriculum Can Help In Creating A Healthy Nation: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today stressed on the need to include Yoga in school curriculums to "create a healthy nation". Participating in an International Yoga Day event at the Bandra Reclamation Sealink Promenade here, he said the ancient Indian discipline was an invaluable gift to the world from India.



"The practice of Yoga is important for positive thoughts. If it is included in the school curriculum it is possible to create a healthy nation. Yoga also helps in relief from stress due to the changing lifestyles," Naidu said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also performed asanas at the event, said Yoga, an ancient science, was important in the modern day world.



Youngsters need to practice Yoga for a good and healthy life, he said. BJP MP from North Central Mumbai Poonam Mahajan, local MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and Union minister Babul Supriyo also participated in the Yoga event held in suburban Bandra. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao took part in a special Yoga session organised by Kaivalyadhama and The Yoga Institute on the occasion of the fourth International Day for Yoga at the Raj Bhavan here. Governor's Secretary Venugopal Reddy, Deputy Secretary Ranjit Kumar and other officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan also took part in the session.



Several government employees performed various exercises during a Yoga day event at the state secretariat here. Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta were among the prominent people present at the Bandra event.



