Yearender 2024: Major Changes In School And College Education

2024 marks a year of significant reforms in both school and college education. From the scrapping of the 'No Detention Policy' in schools to the proposal of biannual admissions in universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC), these changes aim to reshape the educational landscape. The UGC has released the draft (Minimum Standards of Instructions for the Grant of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degrees) 2024, outlining major reforms in higher education.

UGC Reforms: Key Highlights

The new UGC guidelines introduce multiple significant features:

Biannual Admissions: Universities can admit students twice a year-July/August and January/February-allowing greater flexibility.

Academic Bank of Credits (ABC): A digital system for credit recognition, facilitating seamless student mobility across institutions.

Multiple Entry and Exit Points: Students can exit their courses at different stages, earning diplomas or certificates based on the credits they have accumulated. For example, students can leave after completing one or two years and rejoin later, offering flexibility for those pursuing multiple academic paths.

Dual Degree Options: Students can now pursue two undergraduate or postgraduate programs simultaneously, with provisions for different learning modes such as online and distance education.

Skill Integration: The UGC has made it mandatory for students to earn part of their credits through skill courses, apprenticeships, or multidisciplinary subjects, aligning education with vocational needs.

School Education Reforms: Scrapping the No-Detention Policy

In a significant shift in school education, the Centre has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for students in classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by the central government. This move will allow schools to retain students who fail to clear their year-end exams.

As per a recent gazette notification, if a student does not meet the promotion criteria after regular exams, they will be given an additional opportunity for re-examination within two months of the result declaration. If they fail again, the student will be held back in the same class. The class teacher will provide guidance to the student and their parents, offering specialised help to address learning gaps.

While this change applies to over 3,000 schools managed by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools, states have the autonomy to adopt or reject the policy. "Since school education is a state subject, states are free to make their own decisions. Already, 16 states and two Union Territories have opted out of the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8," news agency PTI quoted a senior Ministry of Education official as saying.

"We have decided that after trying all possible means, if there is a need to detain students in classes 5 and 8, so be it. However, there is a provision that students will not be expelled until class 8. According to the National Education Policy, we don't assess students' learning outcomes properly. To implement this, children who are not excelling in their studies will be given special attention," said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy.

Educational Flexibility And Multidisciplinary Focus

Colleges are now encouraged to offer flexible learning opportunities, integrating skills training, vocational education, and interdisciplinary courses into their curricula. This approach aims to create well-rounded graduates capable of adapting to rapidly changing job markets.

Additionally, online education is being expanded, with MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) becoming an integral part of the academic framework. The focus is on making learning accessible to a broader range of students, especially those in remote areas, by leveraging technology for course delivery.

Student Evaluation And Continuous Assessment

The new regulations also push for more continuous assessment, moving away from the traditional end-of-semester exams. This change ensures that students are evaluated more holistically, with a blend of assignments, presentations, and class activities contributing to their final grades.

