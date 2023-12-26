Yearender 2023: This Was An Year Of Upskilling And Talent Enhancing

The year 2023 has seen an evolving job market with rising demand for roles in the new age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. New age technology jobs gained importance during the pandemic and have seen a significant rise in demand since then. The year also saw professionals upskilling their talents and skills to enhance their careers.

Sharing some insights on the employing pattern of 2023, Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop hiring platform says, “In 2023, we witnessed a significant shift in the talent landscape. This was a year for students to recognise the importance of upskilling. We have always seen a gap in the industry level skill requirements and the skills students gain in college. In 2023, we saw students increasingly focusing on doing courses that bridge this skills gap.”

The year also saw some of the most in-demand jobs such as Management, Consulting, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and more. These jobs gained significance in the last few years and have seen a rise in demand since then. The IT sector saw a reduction in hiring and other than that sectors such as conglomerates, e-commerce, FMCG and more saw the same level of hiring.

A recent research conducted by EdTech platform Zell Education reflects on a remarkable surge in placements within the finance and accounts domain for the year 2023.

As per the report, offers received by graduates range from an impressive amount averaging 12 Lakh per annum, with the highest offer reaching an outstanding 50 Lakh per annum. These salary trends signify the strong demand for finance and accounts professionals in the current job market.

The report also reveals a diverse student demographic, with 74.63% of students originating from metropolitan areas and 25.37% from non-metro regions.

The recent figures show diversity in the job sector in the passing year with widespread influence of finance, accounting and new age technology roles.