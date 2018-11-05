XLRI To Host 'Annual Alumni Homecoming 2018' In December

XLRI- Xavier School of Management will be hosting 'Annual Alumni Homecoming 2018' on December 1 and 2, 2018. Over 250 XLRI Alumni are expected to participate in this year's Homecoming. On the occasion, XLRI will also hold the 'Distinguished Alumnus Awards Ceremony'. The award ceremony will be held on the evening of 1st December, 2018.

Fr. E. Abraham S.J., Director, XLRI commented, "The Annual Homecoming is one of the most prestigious and important events for XLRI. Our 16000+ alumni are the torch-bearers of the XL-Culture and have taken the vision and mission of XLRI to the world. They are the role models for our present and future students and are the ones who truly inspire them to carry forward their legacy. It is a proud moment for us to welcome them back to the campus and felicitate them for their achievements."

Like every year, selected distinguished alumni of the institution would be felicitated in 5 categories. The Distinguished Alumnus Awards Categories are:

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Practicing Manager

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Academician

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Young Achiever

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Entrepreneur

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Allied Fields

This year, the batches of 1993 and 1968 will celebrate the Silver and Golden Jubilee respectively while the 1970 and 1978 batches will join for their 48th and 40th year celebrations.

Prof. Pranabesh Ray, Chairperson - Alumni, XLRI said, "Homecoming is the annual XL family get-together that strengthens our XL bond and fosters camaraderie amongst us. It revives the family spirit. Our alumni meet their old acquaintances, classmates and teachers and reminisces memorable experiences they had at XLRI."

"XLRI can claim to have the most active networking of Alumni amongst Indian Business Schools. Every year the alumni chapters have their get-togethers in cities across India and abroad. In October 2014, alumni meets were held in various cities in USA, Dubai and Toronto. In 2008 we had created the XLRI Endowment Fund (XEF) and today XEF USA is a registered non-profit association," Prof. Pranabesh Ray further added.

XLRI Alumni Association has Alumni Chapters both in India and abroad. In India, the XLRI Alumni Chapters are in Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. XLRI also has Alumni Chapters in Singapore and Dubai. In U.S.A. it has chapters in San Jose (covering Bay Area), Dallas (covering the State of Texas), Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Boston (covering New England), Chicago (covering mid-west region), as well as in Toronto (Canada).

Click here for more Education News