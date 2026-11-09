Xavier Aptitude Test 2027: XLRI Introduces Changes In Exam Pattern, Seats And Admissions

XAT 2027: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced new changes for the upcoming Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 exam. As per the notice, the changes have been introduced in XAT exam pattern, seats, B-School opportunities and XAT 2025 to 2026 question papers and answer keys.

According to the new changes, candidates can get XAT 2025 and XAT 2026 question papers with answer key by completing their XAT 2027 application process by November 11, 2026. Candidates can register for the exam through the official website, xatonline.in. The last date to apply for the exam is December 6, 2026.

This year, the unanswered questions limit without the penalty has been increased to 12 questions from 8, with the help of this candidates can plan the questions they want to attempt and what should be left un-attempted.

This year, more seats have been introduced at XLRI Jamshedpur, PGDM-HRM seat intake increased from 180 to 240. Along with it 60 additional seats for aspiring HR professionals has also been added.

Lastly, the exam conducting body has also added 17 new XAT associate institutes for XAT 2027. This will provide candidates with the opportunity to explore more institutes and management programmes.

The XAT exam is set to be conducted on January 3, 2027 for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm and the admit card for the same will be released on December 20, 2026.

The exam comprises four sections such as, Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and General knowledge (GK). Each section carries a different number of questions.