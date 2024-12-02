XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

XAT 2025 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) has extended the registration deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply by visiting the official website, xatonline.com, until December 10, 2024.

Earlier, the deadline for registration was November 30. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on December 20, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The exam will be conducted across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test to build confidence and enhance their performance.



XAT 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website, xatonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Complete the registration process and verify your email address

Step 5. Fill out the XAT online registration form and upload the required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee and click 'Submit'

Step 7. Save and take a hard copy of the application form for future use

XAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four sections designed to assess various skills. The Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning section tests critical thinking and language proficiency, while the Decision Making section evaluates ethical judgment and decision-making abilities. The Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation section focuses on mathematical and analytical skills. Lastly, the General Awareness section examines knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam accepted by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs.