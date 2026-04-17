"Worried About Implementation": Former NCERT Chief Flags Gaps Amid 3-Language Formula Debate

New Delhi: The three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is once again at the centre of a political and policy debate amid fresh political pushback from several states over Hindi imposition to questions about its effectiveness in classrooms, even as education experts point to deeper issues. Speaking to NDTV, former NCERT Director JS Rajput, says the policy's core objective of multilingualism and national integration has been undermined by inconsistent and often superficial implementation on the ground.

"I am more worried about the implementation, we have been a failure in that regard," Rajput said, in a candid assessment of the framework.

The three-language formula, first introduced in the 1968 National Education Policy based on the Kothari Commission's recommendations, has remained a consistent feature of India's education framework through 1986, 1992, and now NEP 2020. Its core objective, Rajput emphasised, has always been unchanged: using language learning as a tool for unity, cognitive development, and cultural understanding.

Flexibility In NEP 2020, Not Compulsion

Under NEP 2020, students are expected to learn three languages, with emphasis on the mother tongue or home language, along with two others. However, Rajput stressed that the latest policy offers far greater flexibility than earlier versions.

"There is no mention that a child has to study Hindi or English, it is left to the state, the region, the parents," he said, directly addressing concerns raised particularly in southern states over alleged Hindi imposition.

"If you don't want Hindi, nobody is forcing you," he added, suggesting that political narratives, rather than policy text, have fueled much of the current controversy.

Former NCERT Director, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's @TanushkaDutta , speaks on the three-language policy under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. pic.twitter.com/EhVfR8kmvc — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) April 17, 2026

'Spirit Of The Policy Lost'

Despite the clarity in policy, Rajput argued that its "spirit" has been consistently undermined. He pointed to practices in several northern states where students study Sanskrit briefly alongside Hindi and English to technically fulfil the requirement.

"This is not the spirit," he said, explaining that the original intent was to encourage students to learn languages from different regions, such as Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada, to build cultural familiarity and curiosity.

India's linguistic diversity, he noted, is accompanied by an unparalleled richness in literature and intellectual traditions, which the formula was designed to expose students to. "We have so much rich literature, nowhere do you have such richness of languages," he said, underlining the missed opportunity due to superficial implementation.

States Key To Implementation

A major concern flagged by the former bureaucrat is the role of states, which he said "account for 95 per cent of policy implementation in school education."

"State governments do not take things very seriously, what is given in the policy and the spirit of the policy," he said, drawing from his experience in the Education Ministry.

NEP 2020 proposes practical mechanisms such as inter-state Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to facilitate language learning, including teacher exchanges between states like Gujarat and West Bengal or Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, these measures remain largely unimplemented. "Unless these MOUs are implemented in full sincerity, the controversy will persist," he warned.

Teacher Shortage, Recruitment Gaps Hit Implementation

Even as the three-language formula pushes for multilingual learning, Rajput acknowledged that many government schools are still struggling with basic delivery. "Though I would not like to say it, but personally I am also a bit disappointed," he said, when asked how schools would handle a third language when even two are not being effectively taught.

Rajput added, recruitment policies across states require urgent review, pointing to persistent vacancies and delays in hiring. "A state knows how many teachers will retire this year. Why can't they advertise three months ahead?" he said, calling for a more proactive and continuous recruitment system to prevent shortages. He stressed that vacancies across schools and institutions directly weaken the implementation of any education policy, including the three-language framework.

"The teacher-taught (student) ratio is critical to learning outcomes and must be maintained very religiously by the state governments. If you are not providing a teacher to a child, you are doing injustice to his growth and talent nurturing," he added. He further noted that ensuring the right number of teachers in every school is fundamental before expanding academic load through additional languages.

Beyond shortages, Rajput flagged another systemic issue-the frequent diversion of government school teachers for non-teaching responsibilities, particularly election duties.

"We have so many elections and who is the easily available target? The school teachers," he said, describing the practice as "very unfortunate". Such disruptions, he indicated, further reduce classroom time and affect continuity in teaching.

A Larger Question Of National Cohesion

At its core, the three-language formula is aimed at strengthening national integration through linguistic and cultural exposure. Rajput stressed that "language learning is essential for fostering social cohesion, respect for all that is Indian, and a deeper connection with the country's intellectual and cultural heritage."

Yet, decades after its introduction, the gap between policy intent and classroom reality continues to widen. "There should have been no controversy by this time," he said.

The remark underscores a central tension in India's education discourse today: while the three-language formula remains widely accepted in principle, its uneven and often patchy implementation continues to keep the debate alive.