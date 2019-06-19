QS World University Ranking 2019: IIT Bombay Leads Indian Universities With Improved Ranking

QS World Ranking 2019: IIT Bombay leads the way for Indian institutes

IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have again made it into the QS University ranking. The two IITs, along with Indian Institute of Science, are the only institutes to feature among the top 200 institutes in QS World University Ranking 2019. IIT Bombay has moved significantly up from 179th place in 2018 ranking to 162nd place in 2019 ranking.

Noting their excellence, the Union HRD minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the institutes and said that the government was dedicated to improve position of all other institutes in the world ranking.

यह अत्यंत गर्व का विषय है कि विश्व की प्रतिष्ठित QS रैंकिंग में आईआईटी (IIT) मुंबई, दिल्ली और (IISc) बैंगलोर को शीर्ष 200 संस्थाओं में सम्मिलित किया गया है । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 19, 2019

In the QS World University Ranking 2019, IIT Bombay is at 162nd rank, Indian Institute of Science is at 170th rank, and IIT Delhi is at 172nd rank. IIT Delhi shares the rank with University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and University of Twente, Netherlands.

Though IIT Delhi is ahead of IIT Madras in the World University Ranking, IIT Madras has been ranked third in the QS India Rankings 2019, ahead of IIT Delhi which is at the fourth rank. The first two ranks in the QS India Rankings, which were released for the first time, have gone to IIT Bombay and Indian Institute of Science respectively.

Among the top 10 institutes in the world, 5 institutes are from United States and 4 are from United Kingdom. Only one institute in the top 10, ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, is not from United States or United Kingdom.

The top spot has gone to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which has retained the first rank for seven consecutive years.

