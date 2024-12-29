World Health Organization Internship: Eligibility, Duration, Benefits

WHO Internship: The World Health Organization, functioning under the United Nations, addresses global public health challenges. Its headquarter is in Geneva, Switzerland. It offers various internships for students in administrative and technical areas, such as human resources, communication, or external relations.

The official website states: "All applications must be made through the internship position vacancy notices posted on the WHO Careers site using the WHO online recruitment system (Stellis). There is no possibility to apply for an internship at WHO outside Stellis. More information on the recruitment process can be found in the FAQs section. Internship positions are available in various areas of work and in different organizational locations (regional offices, country offices, or headquarters)."

WHO Internship: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be at least 20 years old at the time of application

Applicants must be enrolled in or have recently graduated (within six months) from a university program (undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate) in public health, medical, social, or related fields, with at least three years of full-time study completed

Candidates must be proficient in at least one working language of the assigned office

Applicants must not have a direct family relationship with a WHO staff member

A valid passport from a WHO Member country is required

Candidates must not have previously participated in WHO's Internship Programme

WHO Internship Programme: Benefits

Medical and accident insurance coverage during the internship period (travel and pre/post-internship coverage is the intern's responsibility)

Living allowance provided to eligible interns needing financial support

Lunch vouchers may be available at certain duty stations.

WHO Internship Programme: Duration

Interns are required to work full-time for a period ranging from a minimum of six weeks to a maximum of 24 weeks, depending on the needs of WHO.