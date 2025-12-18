Why UP Board Is Conducting Class 12 Practical Exams In Two Phases, Explained

The Uttar Pradesh Board on Wednesday announced that the Class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases starting January 2026. The decision has been taken largely due to multiple reasons.

Firstly, there are millions of students registered across many districts in Uttar Pradesh and to manage the large number of students and logistics, the decision is crucial.

Secondly, in previous years it has been observed that other exams overlapped with the board examinations, which forced the Board to change dates. For instance, in 2025, due to the JEE examination, the dates had to be split. Therefore, to avoid clashes with other examinations, this decision will benefit students.

Thirdly, it will improve administration and fairness through better supervision, more organised marking, and proper record-keeping. Additionally, it will ensure transparency, as the Board said in a statement: "Practical examinations will be conducted under the supervision of subject experts appointed by the Board, and proper records of the examinations will be maintained to ensure transparency. Marks will be uploaded online on the official UPMSP website."

The first phase:

It will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2026.

January 29 and 30, 2026, have been excluded due to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).

Schools have been instructed not to conduct any other examinations during this period.

Academic holidays will be declared in schools on the specified dates.

This phase will cover districts under the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions.

The second phase:

The practical examinations will be held from February 2 to February 9, 2026.

This phase will cover districts under the Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

Pre-board examinations for Class 12 will be organised by schools in the first week of January 2026, while pre-board written examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the second week of January 2026. There will be no changes to the Class 10 examination.

Annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 will take place in the last week of January and the first week of February 2026. The Board has advised school principals to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued for the smooth conduct of examinations.