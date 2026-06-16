Why Telegram Ban? Past NEET Paper Leaks, 127 Channels, Edited Messages

NEET Re-Exam 2026: In a move aimed at curbing examination-related fraud, the Central government has imposed a temporary restriction on the messaging platform Telegram across India until June 22, following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The measure has been taken to prevent alleged paper leaks, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to an NTA statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a direction restricting access to Telegram in India for a limited period ending June 22. The restriction covers the examination day and its immediate aftermath.

In addition, Telegram has been directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30. The NTA stated that the feature has been misused in the past to create fabricated "paper leak" evidence by editing older messages and inserting examination papers after the tests had already been conducted, while retaining the original timestamp.

The NTA said both measures were implemented in the interest of public order and to counter the organised activities of cheating syndicates that allegedly used the platform to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination..

According to a report by NDTV, during a previous instance of the NEET question paper leaks, it was discovered that 127 Telegram channels were active, facilitating the distribution of question papers to locations such as Maharashtra and Sikar (Rajasthan). At that time, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had remarked that banning Telegram was not an easy task.

However, on Tuesday, acting on a request from the NTA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a directive to restrict the Telegram platform in India for a limited period in view of the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The step was taken in response to serious complaints regarding fraud, scams, and fake 'paper leak' claims targeting students via Telegram.

The restriction on Telegram applies only to the duration of the exam and the day after, concluding on June 22, 2026. Additionally, the message-editing feature will remain disabled until June 30; this measure has been taken as cyber-criminals have frequently been observed editing messages after the exam to make false claims about paper leaks.

On Monday, the Home Secretary convened a high-level meeting, directing all central agencies to implement stringent measures regarding the NEET UG examination. Senior officials from the Railway Board, the Department of School Education, the Department of Higher Education, the Department of Posts, CRPF, CISF, BCAS, NTA, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Health attended the meeting.

The government has clearly stated that the NEET re-examination will be conducted securely, transparently, and without any irregularities.