Why Indian Students Can't Stop Choosing This Country In 2025, The Reasons Are Surprising

As 2025 comes to an end, students across the country who aspire to build careers abroad are eager to know which country remains the top study destination for Indian students. Today, we highlight the most popular country among Indian students and explain why it has continued to be their first choice.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs and other education institutions Canada remains the most popular international study destination for Indian students with approximately 137,608 Indian students enrolled as of 2024-25.

This extends its lead over the United States, which is at 234,000 but dropping owing to visa uncertainty, and the United Kingdom, which is stable but expensive. Overall, more than 1.8 million Indian students would study abroad in 2025, a 38% increase from 2023, owing to global exposure, higher career possibilities, and immigration pathways.

While traditional favorites like the US and UK still attract significant numbers, Canada tops surveys and enrollment stats for its balanced appeal.

Why Canada? Key Reasons for Its Popularity

Canada's edge stems from a mix of academic excellence, financial accessibility and long-term benefits tailored to Indian students' priorities

Affordable, High-Quality Education: Tuition averages Rs 15-30 lakhs/year (lower than US/UK's Rs 30-50 lakhs), with scholarships like the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships covering up to CAD 50,000. Top universities (e.g., University of Toronto, QS ranking 25; McGill, QS ranking 30) excel in STEM, business and healthcare fields popular among Indians.

Immigration-Friendly Policies and Post-Study Work: The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) allows up to 3 years of work post-graduation often leading to Permanent Residency (PR) via Express Entry.

Multicultural and Safe Environment: With a large Indian emigration (over 1.8 million), Canada feels welcoming festivals like Diwali are national events. It's ranked among the world's safest countries (Global Peace Index 11), with low crime and high inclusivity, easing cultural adjustment for families concerned about safety amid global tensions.

Strong Job Market and ROI: Unemployment is low (5.8 per cent in 2025), with demand in IT, engineering and healthcare yielding starting salaries of CAD 50,000-70,000 (Rs 30-40 lakhs).