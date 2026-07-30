Who Is Eligible To Apply For Prime Minister Research Chair Fellowship? Grant, Experience, Role

PMRC Scheme 2026: The Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) is a flagship initiative by the Government of India to embed Indian-origin researchers within premier Indian institutions for high-impact research, teaching and mentorship. According to the official notification, the PMRC fellows will participate in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) projects at their host institution, to strengthen India's RDI ecosystem and contribute towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The ministry has announced that the PMRC application deadline has been extended to August 15, 2026. Interested professionals must submit their application through the official PMRC portal. The scheme is aimed at strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem by attracting and engaging distinguished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, and professionals from across the world, according to the official information. As per the scheme, researchers will undertake high-impact research, teaching, and mentorship in strategic and emerging domains.

PMRC 2026: Who Can Apply?

As per the official document, the scheme offers three levels of engagement to accommodate fellows with wide experience levels:

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Early-career researchers/professionals with up to 5 years of post-PhD experience outside of India

Early-career researchers/professionals with up to 5 years of post-PhD experience outside of India Senior Fellows (SF): Mid-career researchers/professionals with 5 to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience outside of India

Mid-career researchers/professionals with 5 to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience outside of India Research Chairs (RC): Eminent researchers/professionals with 10 years or more of post-PhD experience outside of India

The official notification stated that Indian origin (Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India, or Persons of Indian Origin) researchers, scientists, and professionals working at leading foreign HEIs, research laboratories, and research institutions, reputed companies and other industries are eligible to apply for this scheme.

Those interested must note that the fellowship is in-person and they will be expected to work at host institutions. The scheme will support fellows for a maximum tenure of five years based on performance of the candidate, the official document stated

Job Role

Based on official guidelines, PMRC fellows will be expected to:

Conduct original, high-impact research in the identified priority sector(s) in collaboration with the host

Teach and co-design courses, contributing to curriculum enrichment

Mentor doctoral, postdoctoral, and postgraduate students and junior researchers

Facilitate international collaborations, publications, and co-funded R&D projects

Engage with industry partners to promote applied research and real-world adoption of research outcomes

Ensure that research ideas translate into commercial products

Submit periodic progress reports and participate in evaluations as stipulated by the Empowered Committee

Fellowship Fee, Research Grant, Allowance

Candidates can check the details regarding the fellowship fee, research grant, residential allowance, medical allowance, and relocation benefits from the table given below.

According to official guidelines, the application must include curriculum vitae, details of citizenship, VISA, research outputs, preferred host institution.