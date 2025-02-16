Who Can Pursue One-Year BEd Course? Essential Qualifications Explained

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) introduced a major reform in teacher education by reintroducing the one-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Master of Education (MEd) programmes. These courses will commence from the academic session 2026-27. However, not all graduates will be eligible for the one-year BEd programme, as specific criteria have been set by the NCTE.

When Will One-Year BEd And MEd Courses Begin?

NCTE has confirmed that the one-year BEd and MEd courses will be available for admission starting academic session 2026-27. Students applying for BEd and MEd admissions in 2026 will have the option to choose these one-year programmes.

Why Introduce A One-Year MEd Course?

The new one-year MEd program will be a full-time, regular course. Meanwhile, the existing two-year MEd program will continue to be available for working professionals, including teachers and education leaders who wish to complete their MEd alongside their jobs.

According to NCTE, the two-year MEd programme introduced in 2015 did not achieve the desired impact on teacher training. Student enthusiasm for the program remained low, leading to vacant seats in many institutions. Additionally, necessary curriculum improvements were not effectively implemented. The revised one-year MEd curriculum will include research components and hands-on community engagement tasks.

Who Can Apply For One-Year BEd?

Admission to the one-year BEd course will require candidates to meet specific academic qualifications: