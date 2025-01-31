When To Expect The Answer Key For JEE Main 2025 Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The JEE Main Session 1 2025, was conducted on January 22, 23, and 24, 28, 29 and 30.

NTA will soon release the JEE Main 2025 response sheet on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet by using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The response sheet will comprise of the answers marked by the candidates to the questions in the JEE Main 2025 exam. Applicants will be able to calculate their estimated score in the exam by referring to the response sheet.

Along with the response sheet, NTA will also release the answer key for the JEE Main exam 2025. The answer key for the JEE Main 2025 will contain the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can refer to the answer key to check the correct responses to calculate the JEE Main score.

As per reports, the results for the JEE Main Session 1 are expected to be released by February 12, 2025 on the official website. They will be able to check their results by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The result will include important details such as the applicant's score, percentile and other related key information.

The Session 2 exams will begin from April 1 and conclude on April 8, 2025.

The JEE Main exams are conducted for securing a seat in 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, 40 GFTIs, and other participating colleges. Candidates who secure the required percentile in the JEE Mains are eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced 2025.