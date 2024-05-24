What Is CBSE's Curriculum For Senior Secondary School Or Class 12

The curriculum for Senior Secondary School 2024-25 has been designed with seven major learning areas which includes languages, humanities, mathematics, sciences, skill subjects, general studies and health and physical education.

In the new curriculum, there is an increased awareness among the educators on the need to integrate 21st Century skills in educational systems. The skills include Learning Skills, Literacy Skills and Life Skills.

Advertisement

Since class 11 and 12 is a composite course, students must take only those subjects in class 11 which he/she intends to continue in class 12. Students can be offered a minimum of five or more subjects in class 11.

The Assessment scheme will have theory, internal assessment, or practical components as per syllabus given for each subject.

The scheme of studies for class secondary school is as follows:

Hindi or English must be one of the two languages to be studied in class 11 and 12.

Student may either opt Hindi Elective (Code 002) or Hindi Core (Code 302) or English Elective (Code-001) or English Core (Code-301). The same language cannot be offered both at Core and Elective levels.

The following combinations cannot be taken together

a) Business Studies (Code 054) and Business Administration (Code 833)

b) Out of three Computer Science/IT related subjects i.e., Informatics Practices (065), Computer Science (Code 083), Information Technology (Code 802), a candidate can opt only for one subject.

c) Mathematics (Code 041) and Applied Mathematics (Code 241)

The first five subjects in the chronological order of filling the subjects in the online registration system/ Mark Sheet are considered as Main subjects.

A candidate can also offer an additional elective which may either be a language at elective level or, any other elective subject.

Advertisement

Candidates who take 6/7 subjects and pass in all 6/7 subjects, the percentage is to be calculated according to the norms of college/institution in which the candidate is seeking admission.

If a student has taken six subjects, and if he/she fails in any one of first five subjects, the same will be replaced by the sixth subject provided the candidate satisfies the scheme of studies i.e., after replacement either Hindi or English remains as one of the main five subjects.

