What Is Gyan Post And How It Helps Students Across India

In a major initiative to promote education and reading habits among students, India Post launched Gyan Post on January 23. The service aims to ensure safe and secure delivery of books to children across the country, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia to prioritise education.

Purpose Of Gyan Post

Ensure timely delivery of books and educational materials to students.

Promote reading habits and foster moral values among children.

Encourage curiosity in areas like philately (stamp collection) and learning about culture and history.

Expand the reach of educational resources to all corners of the country.

Eligibility: What Can Be Sent Through Gyan Post

Gyan Post allows the transmission of books or packets under these categories:

Academic Books - Prescribed in syllabi for correspondence or regular courses from recognized boards, universities, or government bodies.

Literature - Books of social, cultural, or religious importance issued according to the law.

Competitive Exam Material - Textbooks for aspirants preparing for various examinations.

Rules And Guidelines

Packets must carry the "Gyan Post" label.

Books should contain no advertisements, except incidental announcements or lists of books.

Each book must clearly mention the name of the printer or publisher.

No commercial or business-related publications are allowed.

Regularly published materials like magazines and journals cannot be sent through Gyan Post.

Packets must be trackable, address-specific, and sent via surface transport. Optional services like registration, insurance, and proof of delivery are available for additional fees.

Weight limits are 300 grams minimum and 5 kg maximum.

Special Programmes For Children

On Vasant Panchami, India Post organised special educational programmes across postal circles. Students of Classes four and five received books on philately and moral stories, along with postcards carrying inspirational messages from Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Interactive sessions taught children about the value of reading, the process of posting letters, and the cultural significance of stamps.

Impact Of Gyan Post

Gyan Post ensures that educational resources reach students safely and securely, promoting literacy, moral values, and a love for reading nationwide.