Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

What Is CSIR-UGC And Why Is It Postponed?

The revised schedule for the conduct of CSIR UGC NET will be announced later through the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
What Is CSIR-UGC And Why Is It Postponed?
New Delhi:

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to screen candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and college.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has entrusted the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam. The exam is conducted in the month of December and June in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the official website of Joint CSR UGC NET, "CSIR covers a wide spectrum of Science and Technology – from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology." It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors. The fellowship programme is aimed at National Science and Technology Human Resource Development. 

A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the test conducted by it. 

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in University Department/ National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science.

Why is the exam cancelled
The joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination has been postponed amid a huge paper leak row. The National Testing Agency announced  that the exam had been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues". 

"The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the NTA said in a circular.

The Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, just a day after it was held, citing "integrity of the exam may have been compromised". Investigations are already underway to probe paper leak in the NEET UG exam 2024. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CSIR UGC NET, Joint CSIR UGC NET Postponed, Exam Postpone
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released
What Is CSIR-UGC And Why Is It Postponed?
BHU School Entrance Test Result 2024 For Admissions To Classes 9, 11 Out
Next Article
BHU School Entrance Test Result 2024 For Admissions To Classes 9, 11 Out
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;