What Is CSIR-UGC And Why Is It Postponed?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to screen candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and college.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has entrusted the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam. The exam is conducted in the month of December and June in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the official website of Joint CSR UGC NET, "CSIR covers a wide spectrum of Science and Technology – from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology." It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors. The fellowship programme is aimed at National Science and Technology Human Resource Development.

A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the test conducted by it.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in University Department/ National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science.

Why is the exam cancelled

The joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination has been postponed amid a huge paper leak row. The National Testing Agency announced that the exam had been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues".



"The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the NTA said in a circular.

The Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, just a day after it was held, citing "integrity of the exam may have been compromised". Investigations are already underway to probe paper leak in the NEET UG exam 2024.