West Bengal PUBDET Counselling Schedule 2025 Released, Registration Starts September 2

West Bengal WBJEEB PUBDET Counselling Schedule 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for Presidency University Undergraduate Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET)-2025. The registration process will start on September 2, 2025. Those who qualified in the entrance examination can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB PUBDET Counselling 2025: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Under the "Examination" section, click on "PUBDET".

Click on "Counselling Schedule of PUBDET 2025".

Counselling Schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

West Bengal PUBDET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The board has released the seat matrix - detailing the total number of seats available for admission on the website today August 30. Students may download it under the "Current Events" section.

The registration window will open on September 2 and close on September 4, 2025. Candidates will be required to register for the counselling process, pay the fees and fill their preferred choices during this period. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their choices also.

Seat allotment round 1 result will be released on September 6, 2025.

Those satisfied with their seat allotment result will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institute for admission from September 6 to September 8, 2025. Second round seat allotment result will be released on September 10, 2025.

For round 2, candidates will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institutes from September 10 to September 12, 2025.

PUBDET is an entrance examination for admission into undergraduate courses (BA and BSc) at the Presidency University.