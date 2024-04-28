West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 Today, Check Important Guidelines

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is being held today. Paper I (Mathematics) is scheduled to be held from 11am to 1pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm.

The admit cards for the exam were released on April 18 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must carry their hall tickets cards to the exam center as it is mandatory for students to produce them for entry.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exam, the board has issued guidelines on their official website (wbjeeb.nic.in) that candidates must adhere to on the day of the exam.

Advertisement

WBJEE 2024: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the test begins.

Candidates must take the test only at the designated center mentioned on their admit card; no exceptions will be made.

Necessary documents for entry include a valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, voter card, 10th standard admit card, or School ID card) and a copy of the uploaded colored photograph from the online application.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam center after the scheduled start time.

Prohibited items such as written materials, calculators, pens, watches, mobile phones, or any communication devices are not allowed inside the exam hall. Violation of this rule will result in immediate cancellation of candidature.

Candidates are not allowed to discuss exam questions with invigilators.

Impersonation will result in immediate involvement of law enforcement, and the original candidate's candidature will be revoked.

During the exam, candidates will answer questions on a specially designed Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. Responses must be marked clearly and completely in blue or black ink using a ballpoint pen; any other marks will not be considered.

Candidates appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR), allowing consideration for admission to all courses. Those appearing only in Paper 2 are eligible for PMR and admission into Pharmacy courses only (except at Jadavpur University). Candidates appearing only in Paper 1 are not eligible for any rank.

Advertisement

After the WBJEE 2024 exam, model answer keys will be released, accessible on the board's website for a certain period. Candidates can raise objections if necessary.