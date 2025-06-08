West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result Out Soon, Check Here

Advertisement

WBJEE Result 2025: Candidates can login with their application number to view the OMR images and machine read responses of their answer sheet.

Read Time: 2 mins
WBJEEB is expected to release the result for WBJEE 2025 soon.
WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different universities.

WBJEE Result 2025: How To Download WBJEE Result?

  • Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
  • Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
  • Click on "Sign in" button. 
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your result for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Rank secured in WBJEE 2025
  • Total scores obtained
  • Individual scores  in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.
  • Date of birth
  • Category
  • Gender

Candidates can login with their application number to view the OMR images and machine read responses of their answer sheet.

WBJEE-2025 was held on April 27, in two shifts. The first shift conducted Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift was held for Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

