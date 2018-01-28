West Bengal Education Minister Calls A Meeting On Drop In Calcutta University Pass Count

"I have called a meeting very soon, where the CU VC, Controller of Examinations and Higher Education department officials will also be present," the minister said today.
To a question, if he was aware of the change in rules, Partha Chatterjee said, "As minister, it is not necessary that they (university) will apprise me before effecting any change of rule."
"But the Higher Education department is also not aware of the changes," he added.
A University official told reporters after publication of the results on Thursday that in BA Part I (Honours and general stream) 28,000 candidates among the total 64,000 candidates, had passed - which is 43 per cent.
In BSc, an estimated 11,000 passed of the total 15,000 candidates - which is 70 per cent.
