West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam 2027 To Be Held In March? Here's All We Know So Far

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2027: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) was earlier set to conduct the Madhyamik (Class 10) 2027 board exam in February as per its usual trend. However, according to reports, the school board has now proposed to conduct the WBBSE Class 10th board examination in March instead.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the WBBSE has proposed postponing the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from February to March in view of teachers' deployment for the upcoming Census exercise, a top board official said on Tuesday.

The board has sent a revised examination schedule to the state education department for consideration, proposing to conduct the exams from March 2 to 16 instead of the earlier scheduled dates of February 15 to 25, the official said.

Students, teachers, and parents must also note that Board President Laltu Das told PTI that nothing has been finalised yet. The proposal has been made as teachers who will conduct exams will have to be deployed for the enumeration exercise in February. The Census exercise will begin on January 25 next year and continue until February 28.

The WBBSE Class 10 examinations are proposed to be held from 10:45 am to 2 pm, with 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper. Answer writing will begin at 11 am, as per the report.

For the last academic cycle, the West Bengal board conducted the Madhyamik exam from February 2 to February 12, 2026. Additionally, the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examiantions were held from February 12 to February 27, 2026.