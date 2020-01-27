No Examinations On January 29, 30: West Bengal Board To Schools

WBBSE asked all heads of schools not to hold any examination on January 29 and 30, 2020.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) asked all heads of schools in the state not to hold any examination on January 29 and 30, 2020. In a circular, which was released on January 24, 2020, Deputy Secretary (Academic) of West Bengal Board has directed all the heads of all recognized secondary Government schools, unaided, Government-sponsored and non Government-aided schools in the state to follow a decision by the School Education Department in this regard.

"In pursuance of the order of the Commissioner, School Education, Govt. of West Bengal vide Memo no. 67(3-Sc/S)/ MISC/04/S/2020 dated 22.01.2020, it has been decided by the School Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal not to hold any examination in Govt./Govt. Sponsored and Non Govt. aided Secondary Schools of West Bengal on 29th & 30th January, 2020," the notification from the Board said.

"The Heads of the unaided Schools are advised not to hold any examination on 29th & 30th January, 2020," the notification added.

A copy of the notification has been forwarded for information and necessary action to the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, the Commissioner on School Education, the Chairman, Expert Committee, School Education Department, all D.I of schools (S.E), all Deputy Secretaries of WBBSE and all Regional Officers, WBBSE.

