West Bengal Board Plans To Conduct Class 12 Exam In Two Parts

In line with the education policy of West Bengal that mandates splitting the higher secondary examination into two parts, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked the state government to conduct dual board exams for Class 12 students.

The decision was announced by the board president Chiranjib Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

WBCHSE has recommended the government to hold two board exams for class XII students from the 2025-26 academic session.

As part of the new development, the board is planning to hold exams in the months of November and March.

The first semester exams are scheduled to be held in the month of November and will be conducted in an objective mode. The students here will be required to answer the questions in the OMR sheets. While the second semester exam will be conducted in descriptive mode where the students will be required to give elaborate and well explained answers.

The final marks of the students will be calculated based on the average of the marks of the two semesters. The marking for the final results have been divided into two exams so that the students do not become complacent after scoring high marks in the first examination.

In an earlier notification, the board had introduced provisions for Children With Special Needs (CWSN). Students belonging to this category will be allowed an extra time of 60 minutes for three hours exam to complete the exam. The blind candidates will be allowed the usage of a magnifying glass and calculators for checking the paper. The board will also provide a provision of a reader to read the question paper in case a student with disability does not want scribe facility. Persons with disabilities will be permitted to use assistive devices during the exam.