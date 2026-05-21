"We Are Showing You The Proofs": Students Share Blurred OSM Copies, Seek Answers From CBSE

CBSE Class 12 Blurred Answer Sheets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) late on Wednesday evening said that the online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books was functioning smoothly and that applications were being submitted successfully. The board said that 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been submitted successfully by 7:30 pm on May 20, within three hours of the portal being opened. Students were also asked to continue using the facility through the official portal.

However, soon after the update, several students and social media users raised concerns over payment failures, difficulty accessing the portal, and alleged issues linked to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Some students claimed that although the application fee had been deducted from their accounts, the portal continued to display an unsuccessful payment status. Others alleged that the website was either slow or not progressing beyond the "Preview & Confirmation" stage.

A student on X wrote, "What is happening? Paid Rs 300 four times but got rejected. I paid Rs 3 and it got accepted. I still have not received my Rs 1,200 refund."

Another student, Aditya Sharma, posted, "I made the payment 17 hours ago and the fee was deducted, but it is still showing payment not successful."

Social media user Pradeep Bagry also expressed frustration over the portal's functioning, saying the link was not progressing beyond the confirmation stage and that users had been trying to complete the payment process since morning.

Alongside technical complaints, several users also questioned the implementation of the OSM evaluation process. Some shared screenshots of allegedly blurred scanned answer sheets and questioned how the evaluation had been conducted if the copies were not clearly visible on the system.

One user alleged that "students themselves can't read their own writing in the scanned copies" and demanded greater transparency in the evaluation process. Another claimed that the large number of applications submitted within a short span reflected dissatisfaction among students over the marking system.

Some social media users also demanded manual rechecking, withdrawal of the OSM system, and grace marks for affected students. A few posts alleged that blurred scans and evaluation discrepancies had affected students' scores and future academic prospects.

CBSE has not yet issued any separate response regarding the allegations related to blurred answer sheets or the OSM evaluation system.