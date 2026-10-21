WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026: 1,145 Vacancies Announced, Apply By November 9

WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has started the online application process for Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,145 vacancies in the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys under the Department of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation. Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit their application forms through the official website. The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. 22/2024. The application process began on October 20, 2026, and eligible candidates must complete their registration by November 9, 2026.

Click here: WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

How To Apply For WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026?

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply online for WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Open the recruitment or online application section.

Find the Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026 link under Advertisement No. 22/2024.

Register and enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable application fee.

Review the form carefully and submit it.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

WBPSC Sub-Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Madhyamik or an equivalent examination and fulfil the prescribed technical qualification requirements. Applicants should possess either a three-year Diploma in Survey Engineering or a two-year Surveyor ITI certificate along with one year of relevant experience.

The prescribed age limit is generally 21 to 40 years, with applicable relaxations as specified in the official notification. Candidates should carefully review the category-wise conditions, educational qualifications and supporting documents before submitting their applications.