West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to release the WBJEE Result 2024 today. Those who took the exam can check their results on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The results will be announced at a press conference at 2.30pm on June 6, and rank cards will be available for download from 4pm onwards.

"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 (WBJEE2024) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 06-06-2024 (Thursday). In this regard, a Press Conference will be arranged at 2.30pm. Downloadable 'Rank Cards' will be available on the Board's websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4pm onwards," the official notice read.

WBJEE Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the WBJEE Result 2024 rank card link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page.

Submit and download the rank card.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The WBJEE exam for this year was held on April 28 in two shifts: paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11am to 1pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm. The provisional answer key was issued on May 6, and the objection window closed on May 9.