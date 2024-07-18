WBJEE Counselling 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To July 21, Check Key Details

The registration deadline for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 counselling has been extended to July 21. Those who cleared the test can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

To register, students must provide their application or roll numbers along with their academic and personal details. They will also have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500. The result for the first round of seat allotment will be declared on July 23. The WBJEE 2024 counselling process includes three rounds: allotment, upgradation, and mop-up.

Registered candidates will be allotted colleges and courses based on their preferences, the rank they secured in WBJEE and seat availability. Registration is only allowed for the first round and the mop-up round.

The deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee, completing document verification, and reporting to the allotted institutions is from July 23 to July 29. The second round of seat allotment results will be released on July 31.

Candidates who get a seat in the first round and do not opt for upgradation, or are allotted their first choice, are required to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and enrollment between July 23 and July 29.

The second round of seat allotment results will be announced on July 31, with payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the allotted institutes for fresh allottees from July 31 to August 3.

The mop-up round for WBJEE counselling will begin with registration, payment of registration fees, and choice filling from August 5 to August 7. Candidates can modify and lock their choices until August 7.

The mop-up round seat allotment results will be out on August 9. Fresh allottees will need to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission between August 9 and August 12.