WBJEE Counselling 2024 Registration Begins, Check Details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will start the registration process for admission to engineering and architecture colleges in the state. Candidates who have qualified the WBJEE can visit the official website of the board to register for the counselling process.

The process will begin with the registration, fee payment, and choice-filling process on the first day. The deadline for applying to counselling in a preferred college, choice locking and payment of registration process is July 16.

The WBJEE counselling involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, and more. Seats are allotted based on the seat matrix and the list of participating colleges available on the official website.

The registration fee for Round-1 counselling is Rs 500 and for the Mop-Up round, which is non-refundable under any circumstance. The payment of the registration fee should be done through online mode.

The first round of seat allotment results will be announced on July 19, 2024. The second round of seat allotment results will be released on July 26, 2024.

WBJEE 2024: Counselling Schedule

Registration, fee payment, and choice filling: July 10 to July 16

Choice modification and locking deadline: July 16

Round one seat allotment results: July 17

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission: July 19 to July 24

Round two seat allotment results: July 26

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission: July 26 to July 29

Mop-up round registration, fee payment, and choice filling: July 30 to August 1

Choice modification and locking deadline: August 1

Mop-up round seat allotment results: August 3

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification, and admission for fresh allottees: August 3 to August 5

Candidates should contact the respective institute or visit their website to know the specific timings and required details for admission.