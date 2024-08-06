WBJEE Counselling 2024: Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins, Check Details

WBJEE 2024 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the online registration process for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the online registration process for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in . They can do so by entering their WBJEE roll number and password.

WBJEE 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Navigate to the Examination section and click on the WBJEE tab

Click on "Online Registration & Choice Filling for Mop-Up Round of WBJEE Counselling 2024"

Enter your login details

Save the registration form and print it out for future reference

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Registration for the Mop-Up Round, payment of registration fees, and choice filling: August 5 to August 7

Candidates may modify and lock their choices by: August 7

Mop-Up Round seat allotment result: August 9

Payment of seat acceptance fee (for fresh allottees) and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (candidates must contact the institute or visit their website for timings and detailed admission requirements): August 9 to August 12

The official notice reads: "A previously registered candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs 200 and confirm his/her willingness to participate in the mop-up round. Once a candidate confirms his/her participation in the Mop-Up round, the decision cannot be reversed."

The WBJEE counselling process involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, and more. Seats are allotted based on the seat matrix and the list of participating colleges available on the official website. Please note that the WBJEE 2024 schedule may change due to unavoidable circumstances.