WBJEE 2024 To Be Held On April 28, Check Details

WBJEE 2024: The WBJEEB holds the common counseling process for admission.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the schedule for WBJEE 2024. According to the official notification, the exam will be held on April 28 (Sunday). The test is conducted for admission to various engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes offered by colleges and universities in West Bengal. The WBJEEB holds the common counseling process for admission once the results are declared. For Architecture courses, candidates must qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main.

Prospective candidates are advised to check the website wbjeeb.in for regular updates.

Click here to read the notification

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2024:

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in and navigate to WBJEE.

Click on the application link.

Complete the registration process.

Log in with your provided credentials.

Submit your application form, along with the required documents and exam fee.

Save a copy for future reference.

Key points about the WBJEE 2024 exam pattern: