WBJEE 2024 To Be Held On April 28, Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the schedule for WBJEE 2024. According to the official notification, the exam will be held on April 28 (Sunday). The test is conducted for admission to various engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes offered by colleges and universities in West Bengal. The WBJEEB holds the common counseling process for admission once the results are declared. For Architecture courses, candidates must qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main.
Prospective candidates are advised to check the website wbjeeb.in for regular updates.
Click here to read the notification
Steps to apply for WBJEE 2024:
- Visit wbjeeb.nic.in and navigate to WBJEE.
- Click on the application link.
- Complete the registration process.
- Log in with your provided credentials.
- Submit your application form, along with the required documents and exam fee.
- Save a copy for future reference.
Key points about the WBJEE 2024 exam pattern:
- The WBJEE exam will be held in offline mode with OMR sheets.
- Each WBJEE paper will have a duration of 2 hours.
- Questions in the WBJEE 2024 exam will be categorised into three groups, and the scoring system varies for each category.
- Physically disabled (PwD) candidates can receive an additional 20 minutes for each paper by taking the exam at the Board's office in Kolkata.
- Visually impaired PwD candidates are allowed to use a scribe or a writer with lower academic qualifications compared to the candidate.
In 2023, a remarkable 99.4 per cent of students successfully passed the WBJEE. The exam saw a participation of 98,000 students that year.