WBJEE 2023 Result Out At 2:30 pm, How To Check Scores

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2023 result today at 2:30 pm. The result will be published on the official website of the board – wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their scores by logging into the website.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 was conducted on April 30. According to West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, around 98,000 students gave the entrance exam this year.

WBJEE is held every year for admission into undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses offered by universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technology institutes in West Bengal.

How to check WBJEE 2023 result

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the WBJEEB.

Step – 2 Select the WBJEE 2023 result link on the homepage.

Step – 3 Enter your details to login

Step – 4 The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The WBJEE 2023 result can also be view at wbjeeb.in.

The rank cards of the candidates will be made available on the WBJEEB website 4 pm onwards on May 26.

The WBJEEB published the final answer keys of the WBJEE 2023 yesterday on its website. The scoring and ranking were done on the basis of the final answer key. The board also uploaded the OMR images and machine-read responses of the candidates in the entrance exam. Candidates were allowed to view their responses and claim review by May 20. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 is applicable for every response that a candidate wants to be reviewed.

Last year, the WBJEE result was announced on June 17. A total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 where 98.85 per cent of students were able to clear the exam. The exam had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) with a total weightage of 200 marks.