WBJEE 2019 Online Application Begins @ Wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2019 application forms are processed online through the portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB has opened the online window for the registration of WBJEE 2019. The Board conducts the WBJEE common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in Universities, Government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state. The last date of registration is January 22, 2019. The entrance examination will be held on May 26, 2019 in various centres across the state. The application forms for this examination will be received online through the portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2019: Important dates

Online application with payment of fees: From December 26, 2018 to January 22, 2019

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: From January 23, 2019 to January 25, 2019

Admit card download begins: May 14, 2019 (tentative)

Date of Examinations: May 26, 2019 (Tentative and may be changed in extraordinary circumstances)

Publication of results: July 2, 2019 (tentative)

WBJEE 2019: How to apply

The WBJEE application forms are processed online through the portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the link "Application Form Filling for WBJEE 2019 has been started" given on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on "Fill Application Form For WBJEE 2019"

9.5 Lakh To Appear For JEE Main 2019

Step 4: From next page, complete these formalities;Apply for online registration, fill online application form, upload scanned photo and signature, pay examination fee and download confirmation page.

For detailed information on the application process, the candidates may refer this link: Click here

JEE Main Admit Card Released @ Jeemain.nic.in, Here's How To Download

Click here for more Education News